Not as hot Thursday, still humid

MILWAUKEE — Temperatures take a step back today with a breeze off Lake Michigan. It will still be uncomfortably humid with dew points around 70.

For a while it looked like we'd have a strong line of storms sweeping the area this afternoon, but that no longer is the case.

We should stay dry all-day with just a slight chance of storms tonight. Highs today will be in the 80s and lows tonight fall to around 70 degrees.

Heat starts to build back tomorrow and into the weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday should once again exceed 90 degrees. Scattered storms are possible on Friday, Saturday should be dry, then more storms are possible with a cold front on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Not as Hot But Still HumidHigh: 85

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Muggy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

Low: 68

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 88

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid.

High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 92

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 82

