Nice Wednesday ahead, chilly temperatures arrive later this week

Much of the area once again missed out on storms and a decent rain last night.

Sunshine breaks out again today and, it will be very nice with highs in the middle 70s. The strong west breeze shifts northeast this evening and temperatures will take a dive. Low temperatures tonight fall into the 40s.

We're going to struggle to reach 50 degrees Thursday and Friday.

This is roughly 20 degrees below normal. Along with the chilly temperatures, cold rain moves in Thursday evening through Friday morning. Most of us should pick up at least a half-inch of rain.

Temperatures remain a little below normal through the Memorial Day weekend but it should shape up to be pretty nice.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 77

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

Low: 50 Lake 44 Inland

Wind: N 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Chilly. Rain Likely Late

High: 52

FRIDAY: Rain Early. Mostly Cloudy and Chilly. Total Rain: 0.50" to 0.75"

High: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny. Nice But Still Cool

High: 60 Lake 64 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64 Lake 70 Inland