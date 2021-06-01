Nice Tuesday in store

Memorial Day ending up being a fantastic day and today is also looking very nice.

There's still a very small chance for isolated showers to develop around midday and early afternoon, but most should stay dry. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures should climb into the 70s, but turning cooler lakeside in the afternoon.

Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

Beautiful weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, except for another slim shower chance Thursday evening.

Temperatures start warming up as we close in on the weekend. We'll likely be close to 90 degrees by Saturday. It looks like warm weather stays with us all next week along with better chances for storms. Here comes summer.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 72 Lake, turning cooler PM 76 Inland

Wind: W to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: Light Variable

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73 Lake 78 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Slight Ch. Showers Late

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Warm

High: 88