Nice Tuesday in store

Memorial Day ending up being a fantastic day and today is also looking very nice.
There's still a very small chance for isolated showers to develop around midday and early afternoon, but most should stay dry. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures should climb into the 70s, but turning cooler lakeside in the afternoon.

Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s.

Beautiful weather continues Wednesday and Thursday, except for another slim shower chance Thursday evening.

Temperatures start warming up as we close in on the weekend. We'll likely be close to 90 degrees by Saturday. It looks like warm weather stays with us all next week along with better chances for storms. Here comes summer.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 72 Lake, turning cooler PM 76 Inland
Wind: W to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 56
Wind: Light Variable

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73 Lake 78 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Slight Ch. Showers Late
High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 84

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Warm
High: 88

