Nice spring day: Temps reach near 60s by noon

Temperatures are mild this morning and a nice spring day is on the way. Temperatures should reach near 60 degrees by lunchtime with partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures are mild this morning and a nice spring day is on the way. Temperatures should reach near 60 degrees by lunchtime with partly cloudy skies. Skies become mainly clear this evening, and low temperatures fall to around 40 degrees overnight in Milwaukee and 30s inland.

We're closely watching the next storm system for midweek. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, then a potential round of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Cooler air follows for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 61
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 40
Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Shower or T-Storm Late
High: 55 Lake 61 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild Showers/T-Storms Likely
High: 67

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cooler
High: 47

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cool
High: 48

