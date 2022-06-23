Near perfect weather for the first day of Summerfest

We're going to have near-perfect weather to kick off Summerfest! Skies will be mostly sunny today with temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees lakeside and middle 80s inland. When heading down to Summerfest this evening, temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s and maybe upper 60s by closing time.
Day 2 on the Summerfest grounds on Friday stays dry but heating up with temperatures pushing well into the 80s. For those with outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday afternoon and evening will be the time frame to keep tabs on the radar with some showers and storms likely.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful
High: 82
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 66
Wind: S 5 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm
High: 88
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms Late
High: 86
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cooler
High: 76
MONDAY: Sunny
High: 74