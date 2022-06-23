Near perfect weather for the first day of Summerfest

We're going to have near-perfect weather to kick off Summerfest! Skies will be mostly sunny today with temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees lakeside and middle 80s inland. When heading down to Summerfest this evening, temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s and maybe upper 60s by closing time.

Day 2 on the Summerfest grounds on Friday stays dry but heating up with temperatures pushing well into the 80s. For those with outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday afternoon and evening will be the time frame to keep tabs on the radar with some showers and storms likely.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 82

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 66

Wind: S 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 88

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms Late

High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cooler

High: 76

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 74