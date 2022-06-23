Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Near perfect weather for the first day of Summerfest

We're going to have near perfect weather to kick of Summerfest! Skies will be mostly sunny today with temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees lakeside and middle 80s inland. When heading down to Summerfest this evening, temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s and maybe upper 60s by closing time.
and last updated 2022-06-23 06:18:18-04

We're going to have near-perfect weather to kick off Summerfest! Skies will be mostly sunny today with temperatures climbing to around 80 degrees lakeside and middle 80s inland. When heading down to Summerfest this evening, temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s and maybe upper 60s by closing time.

Day 2 on the Summerfest grounds on Friday stays dry but heating up with temperatures pushing well into the 80s. For those with outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday afternoon and evening will be the time frame to keep tabs on the radar with some showers and storms likely.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful
High: 82
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 66
Wind: S 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm
High: 88

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms Late
High: 86

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Cooler
High: 76

MONDAY: Sunny
High: 74

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.