Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s Tuesday

We ended up with a couple of unexpected pop-up showers yesterday, but that shouldn't be the case today. High pressure is strengthening across the Great Lakes and we'll see a lot of sunshine today. High temperatures climb well into the 70s to near 80.

Each day gets a little warmer and more humid the rest of the week, which will eventually lead to some storms for the weekend. The first chance for storms arrives late Friday. More showers and storms are likely Saturday and Sunday. These won't be all-day soakers, but big enough rain chances, to start getting a backup plan for any outdoor happenings this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm

High: 83

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 85

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 80