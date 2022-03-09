Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s Wednesday

With a few more clouds overhead, it's not as cold as yesterday morning, but we're also not going to warm up as much today. You'll notice a little more cloud cover through the day but also still plenty of sunshine. Afternoon high temperatures probably won't reach 40 degrees. Colder air continues to settle in across the Midwest tonight with lows falling to around 20 in Milwaukee and teens elsewhere.

The rest of the week is looking chilly but quiet. Thursday night's light snow chance is trending south of the area. It's going to be very cold for Milwaukee Saint Patrick's Day Parade and festivities on Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 38

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mostly Cloudy and Chilly

Low: 20

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Slight Ch. Snow at Night

High: 28

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly

High: 34

SATURDAY: Sunny. Breezy and Cold

High: 25

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Warmer

High: 48