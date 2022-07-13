Watch Now
Mostly sunny with slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday

Overnight scattered showers have moved out and sunshine is breaking out this morning. It's going to be a cooler but an awesome day with high temperatures in the 70s and lower humidity. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows ranging from the lower 60s in Milwaukee to the middle 50s well inland. High pressure holds strong on Thursday with more sunshine and 70s.

The weather gets unsettled again heading into the weekend as temperatures and humidity rises. We have a chance for storms Friday, late Saturday, and again on Sunday. High temperatures return to the 80s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 76
Wind: NW to NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low:  62
Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers and Storms
High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. Showers and Storms
High: 83

