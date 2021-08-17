Mostly sunny Tuesday, slightly more humid by this afternoon

It's another cool, comfortable, and beautiful morning. High pressure brings us lots of sunshine again today.

It will start to feel a little more humid by this afternoon as dewpoints climb back to the 60s. The higher humidity will be with us for the rest of the week.

Low temperatures and dew point tonight will hover in the 60s.

Each day gets a little bit warmer this weekend and high temperatures work their way into the middle 80s.

The warmer and more humid air may spark a stray shower Thursday and Friday. A little better chance for showers and storms arrives Saturday.

No severe weather is expected all week.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. A little Humid

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Humid

Low: 67

Wind: SE 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 83

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 86

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid.

High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. Showers and Storms

High: 81