Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the 50s

It's cold and frosty this morning but some nicer weather is on the way today. Sunshine breaks out today and a west breeze should help warm us all into the 50s by this afternoon. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with low temperatures around 40 degrees by early tomorrow morning.

Clouds start to fill in again on Friday and we'll have a chance for showers in the afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible again on Saturday, but it should be far from a washout. You still should be able to find time to get some yard work done. We'll likely get a brief shot of some chilly air on Sunday before a big warm up starts Monday. By Tuesday, high temperatures climb well into the 70s!

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 41

Wind: SW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers.

High: 52 Lake Inland: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48 Lake 53 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Mild

High: 64

