Mostly sunny Saturday before isolated evening storms

MILWAUKEE — Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures back into the low to mid 80s in the afternoon.

A cold front will bring isolated showers and t-storms after sunset; severe weather is not expected and many spots will stay dry due to the spottiness of the showers.

Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest behind the cold front, pulling wildfire smoke into our area. An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Sunday afternoon as air quality is anticipated to deteriorate to the "unhealthy for sensitive group" range.

Those with respiratory issues should limit time outside. Aside from some hazy skies, will have sunshine Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s by the afternoon.

Air quality should improve next week, with northeasterly winds expected. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Monday and then near 80 degrees for the rest of the week.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Iso. evening t-storms

High: 82

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Hazy/patchy smoke

Low: 64

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny, hazy, & breezy

High: 72 lakefront...76 inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 75 lakefront...79 inland

Wind: N/E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 80

Wind: W 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 80

Wind: W 5-10 mph