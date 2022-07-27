Mostly sunny and warm Wednesday with slight chance for showers

The humidity is rising, and a few scattered showers and storms are possible this morning and through the day. There will be plenty of dry weather in between the showers and not everyone will see the rain. Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80s. A cold front brings a little better chance for rain arriving late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. No severe weather is expected.

The rest of the week looks fantastic. High pressure brings sunshine Thursday and right into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80 degrees. A return of heat is possible next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Warm. Slight Ch. Showers North

High: 88

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Breezy

Low: 67

Wind: W 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Slight Ch. PM T-Storm

High: 90

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. T-Storms At Night

High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. T-Storms Likely Late

High: 94

SUNDAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny and Comfortable

High: 80