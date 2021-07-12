Mostly cloudy skies, stray showers possible for Monday

Skies will be mostly cloudy again today, and we may see a couple of stray showers this afternoon.

Just like yesterday, today's high temperatures only reach the lower 70s A better chance for showers and storms arrives late tonight along with an increase in humidity by tomorrow morning.

We're warming up tomorrow and by Wednesday we should be back to the middle 80s. Scattered storms are possible again on Tuesday but the best chance for storms this week lands on Thursday.

We'll also have to closely monitor severe potential with Thursday's storms. As of right now, the upcoming weekend looks full of sunshine and warm temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. PM Showers

High: 73

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

Low: 66

Wind: NE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

High: 81

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Humid

High: 85

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. T-Storms Likely

High: 85

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

