Mostly cloudy, breezy Wednesday

Skies remain mostly cloudy, but the sun should break through at times this afternoon. With a north breeze, temperatures only reach the lower 50s lakeside and around 60 inland.
and last updated 2021-04-28 06:18:52-04

We have a few scattered showers around this morning, but the rest of the day should be dry. Skies remain mostly cloudy, but the sun should break through at times this afternoon. With a north breeze, temperatures only reach the lower 50s lakeside and around 60 inland. A slight chance of showers returns tonight with lows around 40 degrees.

A few more showers are possible Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Again, this is far from a guaranteed rainfall. And unfortunately, I know many of you would like to see a little bit of rain for your yards and gardens. Sunshine returns in full force Friday and into the first part of the weekend. We'll also see a surge of warm air, as we return to the 70s by Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Ch. AM Showers/T-Storms. Mostly Cloudy and Breezy
High: 53 Lake 60 Inland
Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
Low: 43
Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers, Mainly Late
High: 58

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny
High: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Mild
High: 73

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Ch. Showers
High: 74

