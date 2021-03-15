Tuesday stays cloudy with highs in the upper 30s

The light snow, sleet and freezing drizzle is moving through the area and will be gone before 11pm with 1-2" of accumulation on the grassy surfaces. The gusty wind from yesterday and today will calm down to 5-10 mph tonight and for Tuesday. Tuesday stays mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s, typical this time of year.

Wednesday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and cooler at the lake with a light NE breeze. Clouds increase Wednesday night with a wintry mix by Thursday morning. A powerful storm passes to our south and we get the morning mix and then rain likely through the day with an easterly wing to 30-40 mph. Friday is breezy and sunny with highs near 40 along the lake and 50 inland. Spring starts on Saturday and highs will be near 50 and Sunday could hit 60.

TONIGHT: Light snow and freezing drizzle ending....mostly cloudy

Low: 32 Lakefront...28 Inland

Wind: NE 5-15

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

High: 41

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasanr

High: 44

Wind: NNE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Morning mix, then windy and rainy

High: 45

Wind: NE 20-40 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy

High: 41 Lakefront...50 Inland

Wind: NE 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 46 Lakefront...54 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph