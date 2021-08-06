Mostly cloudy and humid Friday

MILWAUKEE — Scattered showers moving through the area should move out later this morning.

Much of the day will be dry but mostly cloudy and humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 90.

Another round of showers and storms is possible this evening, with the best chance tracking south of Milwaukee.

Keep tabs on the radar and be ready to take shelter if rough weather hits the State Fair this evening.

It's going to be very warm, humid, and unsettled right into the first weekend of the State Fair, which sounds pretty typical.

The rain chances are small on Saturday and then a little better on Sunday.

There will be plenty of dry weather in between the showers and storms.

High temperatures should be near 90 both weekend days. Stay hydrated.

FRIDAY: Morning Showers Ending. Mostly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Chance Showers & T-Storms Late.

High: 86

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: M. Cloudy and Muggy with Ch. Showers & T-Storms

Low: 72

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 88

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 90

MONDAY: Showers & T-Storms Likely. Very Warm & Humid.

High: 88

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid

High: 93