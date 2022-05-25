Mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday with showers likely

Most of you are getting out the door dry early this morning, but showers will be moving in. The rain doesn't look to be as steady and heavy as previously forecasted. You still should plan to get wet at times. Highs today will be in the lower 60s. A few showers may linger into this evening, then we should see a break from the rain overnight. More scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms likely will develop tomorrow. You can expect total rain between 0.50 to 1.0".

We dry out and warm up this weekend. Everyone should climb well into the 70s by Sunday and 80s arrive for Memorial Day. We may get our first 90 in Milwaukee by Tuesday!

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Showers Likely

High: 64

Wind: E 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 62

Wind: S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and T-Storms. 0.50" to 1.0" total rain

High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 62 Lake 68 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67 Lake 74 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78