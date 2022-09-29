Morning frost followed by temperatures in the 60s Thursday

We're waking up to frost away from Lake Michigan this morning where temperatures have dipped into the 30s. Locations near Lake Michigan, including Milwaukee, remain in the 40s. Sunshine and a lighter southeast breeze should boost are temperatures back up to 60 degrees by this afternoon. Tonight won't be as cold with low temperatures ranging from the upper 30s inland to the middle 40s near the lake.

Beautiful fall weather is on the way heading into the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all look sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70. High pressure holds strong, and we stay dry until the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 46 Lake 40 Inland

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 68

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 67

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 66

