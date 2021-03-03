Wind chill brings temps down to the 20s Thursday morning

What a beautiful day with sunshine, light wind and highs in the 40s and lower 50s. However, a cold front is shifting the wind to the NE and dropping temps into the lower 30s by 10 pm. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s under a few clouds and frosty conditions. The NE wind at 10-15 mph sticks around for Thursday with high temps stuck in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. At least we will have sunshine in the afternoon.

Friday is sunny and pleasant with a high of 40, and Saturday is 44 with a light wind and sunshine. Sunday is breezy with a southerly wind at 20 mph and high temps near 50. Monday is sunny, breezy and mild with a high of 53. Rain moves in Monday night, and Tuesday has rain showers with highs in the mid 50s. That cold front will get us back into the 30s by the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and frosty

Low 28 Lakefront...24 inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and chilly

High: 36

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice

High: 40

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild

High: 44

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 50

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 53

Wind: SW 15-20 mph

