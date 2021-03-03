Wind chill brings temps down to the 20s Thursday morning

What a beautiful day with sunshine, light wind and highs in the 40s and lower 50s. However, a cold front is shifting the wind to the NE and dropping temps into the lower 30s by 10 pm. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s under a few clouds and frosty conditions. The NE wind at 10-15 mph sticks around for Thursday with high temps stuck in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. At least we will have sunshine in the afternoon.
Friday is sunny and pleasant with a high of 40, and Saturday is 44 with a light wind and sunshine. Sunday is breezy with a southerly wind at 20 mph and high temps near 50. Monday is sunny, breezy and mild with a high of 53. Rain moves in Monday night, and Tuesday has rain showers with highs in the mid 50s. That cold front will get us back into the 30s by the end of the week and weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and frosty
Low 28 Lakefront...24 inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and chilly
High: 36
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice
High: 40
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild
High: 44
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
High: 50
Wind: SSE 10-20 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
High: 53
Wind: SW 15-20 mph