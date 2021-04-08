More showers and thunderstorms possible for Thursday

More showers and thunderstorms are on the way today.

The best chance for rain will be late morning and through early afternoon. Most will pick up to a quarter-inch of rain, but locally higher amounts are possible. Daytime high temperatures will range from the middle 50s lakeside to the middle 60s inland.

Showers chances become more hit and miss again tonight and into Friday. Lows tonight fall into the 40s, followed by upper 50s for highs on Friday.

The weekend should actually start nice on Saturday, with partly cloudy skies and highs around 60s. But more rain is possible by Saturday evening and into Sunday. Much more seasonal April weather is on the way.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Up to .25" Rain

High: 58

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

Low: 46

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 58

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Rain By Evening

High: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain

High: 57

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 55