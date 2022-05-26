More rain Thursday, warming up this weekend

Steady rain moved across the area Wednesday night, with additional rainfall around 0.50-1" across southeast Wisconsin. Showers will taper down Thursday morning before picking up again in the early evening. We'll have a chance for thunderstorms as well, but nothing severe. Additional rainfall will be 0.30-0.60". Temperatures will be mild Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s and it will also feel muggy with dew points in the 60s.

The weather shifts Friday to drier, windier, and cooler. Showers will wrap up early Friday morning and skies will gradually clear through the afternoon. Northeast winds 10-20 mph will bring in cooler air and drop high temperatures into the low 60s.

Temperatures climb back up for Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday, upper 70s Sunday, and mid-80s Monday. We'll have a slight chance for a few showers Saturday night, otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers and thunderstorms

High: 74

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Few showers and thunderstorms

Low: 52

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Clearing skies. Windy

High: 62 Lakefront..68 Inland

Wind: NNE 10-15 G25 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 72

Wind: S 10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly sunny

High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland

Wind: S 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-15 mph