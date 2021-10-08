More rain and possible thunderstorms Friday

MILWAUKEE — Wet and dreary weather continues Friday, but showers and t-storms will be more isolated and wrap up in the early evening.
Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 72°.
Temperatures will climb this weekend, with many spots reaching the 80s.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 76°. We'll have a slight chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up Saturday night, otherwise skies will continue to be partly sunny into Sunday.
A stronger southwest wind Sunday will bump temperatures to the upper 70s towards the lakefront (78° in Milwaukee) and the low 80s inland.
There is a slight chance for a shower Sunday afternoon.
FRIDAY: Isolated showers & t-storms
High: 72
Wind: SSE 5 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog
Low: 60
Wind: SE 5 mph
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 76 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance for afternoon t-storm
High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain and isolated t-storms
High: 74
Wind: S 5-15 mph
TUESDAY: AM showers, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon
High: 72
Wind: W 5-15 mph