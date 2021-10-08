More rain and possible thunderstorms Friday

MILWAUKEE — Wet and dreary weather continues Friday, but showers and t-storms will be more isolated and wrap up in the early evening.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 72°.

Temperatures will climb this weekend, with many spots reaching the 80s.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 76°. We'll have a slight chance for a few thunderstorms to pop up Saturday night, otherwise skies will continue to be partly sunny into Sunday.

A stronger southwest wind Sunday will bump temperatures to the upper 70s towards the lakefront (78° in Milwaukee) and the low 80s inland.

There is a slight chance for a shower Sunday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Isolated showers & t-storms

High: 72

Wind: SSE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy fog

Low: 60

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 76 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, slight chance for afternoon t-storm

High: 78 Lakefront...82 Inland

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain and isolated t-storms

High: 74

Wind: S 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: AM showers, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon

High: 72

Wind: W 5-15 mph

