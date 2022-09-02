More clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Friday

Today is going to feel more like the middle of Summer. We are going to have more clouds, especially early, compared to the last several days. Even with the clouds, temperatures should reach the middle to upper 80s. If we end up with a little more sunshine, we could still hit 90 degrees this afternoon. It'll also be humid with dew points well into the 60s. There is a chance for an isolated shower well northwest of Metro Milwaukee during the day.

There is a little better chance for showers late tonight and into tomorrow. A few thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow. A cold front passes through tomorrow morning and the wind will shift northeast off of the lake. This should drop daytime temperatures back to the 70s for the rest of the Labor Day Weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Ch. Showers Far NW.

High: 88

Wind: SW 10-15

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Muggy

Low: 70

Wind: SW 5-10mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, very warm & humid. Ch. Showers/storms

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83