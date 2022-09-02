Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Friday

We could hit 90 degrees by this afternoon
Today is going to feel more like the middle of Summer. We are going to have more clouds, especially early, compared to the last several days. Even with the clouds, temperatures should reach the middle to upper 80s. If we end up with a little more sunshine, we could still hit 90 degrees this afternoon. It'll also be humid with dew points well into the 60s. There is a chance for an isolated shower well northwest of Metro Milwaukee during the day.
and last updated 2022-09-02 06:20:06-04

Today is going to feel more like the middle of Summer. We are going to have more clouds, especially early, compared to the last several days. Even with the clouds, temperatures should reach the middle to upper 80s. If we end up with a little more sunshine, we could still hit 90 degrees this afternoon. It'll also be humid with dew points well into the 60s. There is a chance for an isolated shower well northwest of Metro Milwaukee during the day.

There is a little better chance for showers late tonight and into tomorrow. A few thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow. A cold front passes through tomorrow morning and the wind will shift northeast off of the lake. This should drop daytime temperatures back to the 70s for the rest of the Labor Day Weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Ch. Showers Far NW.
High: 88
Wind: SW 10-15

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Muggy
Low: 70
Wind: SW 5-10mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, very warm & humid. Ch. Showers/storms
High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 74

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 83

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.