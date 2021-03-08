Tuesday is sunny with a high of 60 - a first this year

What a day. Highs temps got into the mid to upper 50s (the warmest of the year so far) with a lot of sun - it felt great. We melted a lot of snow and that added moisture that will create fog overnight as we cool down to 35 by morning. Once the fog burns off, Tuesday is sunny and warm with a high of 60, the first of the year. It does get windy with a southerly wind to 30 mph. In the afternoon that wind becomes southeasterly and the lakefront cools into the 40s while inland areas enjoy 60s. It has been dry for almost 2 weeks but that changes late Tuesday night with rain showers as lows stay near 40.

Wednesday is rainy, windy and mild with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds will gust to 35 mph helping us to stay warm despite the clouds and rain. The rain continues on Thursday with highs in the lower 50s. We could see up to an inch of rain over a 48 hour period. This should not cause any flooding concerns with moderate rainfall over a long period of time, plus river and stream levels are not high from the snowmelt. The sun returns on Friday with highs in the 40s. The weekend is back to normal with highs in the upper 30s thanks to a NE breeze off the lake.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog

Low 35

Wind: Light

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm

High: 60

Wind: SE 15-25 Gusts to 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, windy, rainy and warm

High: 58

Wind: SW 15-30 gusts to 35mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and rainy

High: 53

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice

High: 48

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly

High: 39

Wind: NE 5-15 mph