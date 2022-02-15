Mild day today; rain likely moves in on Wednesday

It's still chilly this morning but a strong southeast breeze helps warm us into the 30s by this afternoon. We'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine today, then skies become mostly cloudy tonight. The south wind picks up even more tonight with gusts up to 30 mph likely. Temperatures hold steady into the 30s overnight and warm into the 40s by tomorrow morning.

We are closely monitoring the next storm system and next chance for accumulating snow. First, a cold front approaches on Wednesday. This front likely brings us rain showers much of the day. The rain showers may then change to a brief period of snow Wednesday evening. The potential main event would be an area of low pressure expected to ride along the stalled front on Thursday. A more northerly track would bring significant snow to the area. A south track would leave us again with not much snow at all. Stay tuned.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 36

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Windy

Low: 34

Wind: S 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and Mild. Rain to Mix Likely. Up to 1" Snow Possible

High: 46

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Chance Snow. Some accumulation Possible

High: 27

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 20

SATURDAY: Sunny But Chilly

High: 22

