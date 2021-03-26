Mild, breezy Friday with gusts up to 20 mph

Light Rain and a wintry mix from overnight moves out this morning, and sunshine should break out by midday. It will be breezy today with west winds gusting over 20 mph. High temperatures will be stuck in the 40s. Under mainly clear skies, temperatures will fall into the 30s quickly this evening. Clouds increase overnight tonight, and the next round of showers arrives before most of us wake up Saturday morning. We could see a break in the showers Saturday afternoon, followed by a few more showers Saturday evening. Total rain Saturday will likely range from 0.25" to 0.50".

Highs this weekend should reach the 50s, then it looks like we'll warm into the 60s on Monday and Tuesday! A cold front may bring some showers to the area Tuesday evening. Another shot of cooler air arrives Wednesday and stays with us for Brewers Opening Day Thursday. Right now, I'm calling for sunshine and highs only in the lower 40s for Opening Day.

FRIDAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 48

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 36

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely. 0.25" to 0.50" Rain

High: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Mild

High: 60

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 64