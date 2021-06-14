Mainly dry and not as warm start to the week

A cold front has passed through and today won't be as warm as the weekend, and the humidity is also down.

Overall, it looks like a fantastic summer day with lots of sunshine. There is a very small chance for a few showers to develop this afternoon, mainly north of Milwaukee. Most of us will probably miss out on the rain and the drought continues.

You can probably give your AC a rest the next few days and maybe even open up the windows.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 70s and the humidity remains low. Our best shot at rain this week arrives Thursday evening through Friday morning, which may also be in the form of stronger thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. PM Showers

High: 80

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 60

Wind: N 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Ch. Showers/Storms Late

High: 86

FRIDAY: Ch. T-Storms Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 84