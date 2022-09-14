Lots of sunshine Wednesday with temps in the 70s

Wednesday will bring lots of sunshine to SE WI, but it will look hazy at times due to the presence of wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere. Smoke from fires out west is being transported this way on easterly upper-level winds. Highs today will be location dependent as a backdoor cold front pushes in from the NE. That will keep highs for northern areas and on the lake in the upper 60s to low 70s, while inland and south locations likely see mid 70s. This evening everyone will quickly cool into the 60s due to NE winds.

Thursday is warmer and slightly more humid, expect highs in the upper 70s. Friday low 80s return, along with more clouds. An isolated shower looks possible, but most of the day will be dry.

A better chance for isolated to scattered rain and thundershowers returns for the upcoming weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy

High: 70 Lakefront...75 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 59

Wind: E/SE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 78

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slight ch. iso shower

High: 83

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with isolated t-showers

High: 84

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, windy, and humid with scattered showers

High: 82

Wind: SW 15-25 mph