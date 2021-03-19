Spring officially begins Saturday with temps near 60

It was a nice Friday with a lot of sun and the wind slowly diminishing to less than 5 pm late this afternoon. It was a cool day along the lake with highs near 40 while inland areas were in the low 50s. Tonight is clear, calm and frosty with lows in the 20s inland to near 30 in Milwaukee. Spring officially begins Saturday morning at 4:37am and after a frosty start, the afternoon is sunny and mild. Inland will be near 60 all afternoon while the lakefront gets to the lower 50s midday before a SE wind cools temps into the 40s.

A southerly wind at 30 mph on Sunday will warm us up to 60 with just a few clouds. Monday is also windy and a high near 60 with clouds increasing and a chance for a few showers by late afternoon. Monday night is rainy, and this slow-moving system keeps us soggy and windy all day Tuesday and into Wednesday. Temps will be in the 50s so this will be all rain. Northern WI will not be as lucky as they will see mainly snow.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty

Low: 29 Lakefront...24 Inland

Wind: Light

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 46 Lakefront...58 Inland

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and mild

High: 60

Wind: S 15-30 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with rain by evening

High: 60

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy and rainy

High: 54

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with showers

High: 50

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

