Lots of sunshine expected for Tuesday

It's a frosty morning, especially well inland, where temperatures have dipped below freezing. High pressure is taking over, and you can expect a lot of sunshine today.

The sun should warm our temperatures a few degrees. Highs today should reach the lower 50s lakeside and near 60 inland. Another mainly clear and frosty night is on tap tonight. Lows will range from the upper 30s in Milwaukee to the lower 30s inland.

High pressure and sunshine should hold strong the rest of the week. Each day will get a little bit warmer.

By Thursday, nearly everyone will reach the 60s again. Inland spots may reach 70 by the weekend. Dry weather continues, with our next chance for rain holding off until Sunday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Still Cool

High: 54 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: N to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Frost Inland

Low: 38 Lake 32 Inland

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 58 Lake 63 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 62 Lake 66 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 64 Lake 68 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 65 Lake 70 Inland