Light showers linger into Monday

More light showers have developed and will hang around through the morning commute.

Up to a tenth of an inch of additional rain is possible. Most of us should end up with a dry and sunny afternoon, but there is a slight chance a few more showers clip locations well north of Milwaukee. Under mainly clear skies tonight, lows will fall into the 30s.

We still can't shake the small possibility of showers again on Tuesday and Wednesday. A cooler air mass also settles in this week. High temperatures the rest of the week will only be around 50 degrees with low temperatures in the 30s. We may even start seeing some patchy frost by Wednesday morning.

TODAY: Morning Clouds and Light Showers. Bec. Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 63

Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 38

Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. PM Showers

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 48

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53