Light rain showers switch to light snow showers

Cloudy skies and isolated showers continue Wednesday. So far, it's been too warm to have anything other than rain showers, but today colder temperatures move in and transition showers to light snow inland. We'll likely see a mix along the lakefront late, but won't completely transition to light snow showers until tonight. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will gradually slide into the low 30s the afternoon/evening.

Light snow showers continue Thursday, with less than 1" of new snow expected. High temperatures remain in the low to mid 30s.

Dry weather returns for Friday, but there is another chance for some light snow late Saturday into early Sunday. High temperatures climb slightly into the mid to upper 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s, through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Light rain and snow showers

Accum: Little to none

High: 35

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow showers

Accum: <1/2"

Low: 31

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Light snow showers

Accum: <1/2"

High: 36

Wind: SW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 35

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for snow late

High: 38

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance for snow early. Partly sunny

High; 39