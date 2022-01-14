Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Lake effect snow moves in, could bring 1" to some areas

Temperatures will slide throughout the day Friday, starting near 30° before falling into the mid 20s by the afternoon. Winds out of the east-northeast at 15 mph will bring wind chills into the mid teens by Friday afternoon.
Some lake effect snow showers Friday morning near the lakefront. Areas near the lake could see up to 1" of snow. The rest of us can expect a few flurries and otherwise cloudy skies. Temperatures will slide throughout the day Friday, starting near 30° before falling into the mid 20s by the afternoon. Winds out of the east-northeast at 15 mph will bring wind chills into the mid teens by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures drop more into weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s, with morning lows in the teens. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

We'll have a chance for a few snow showers Sunday night, before a better chance Tuesday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Lake effect snow showers. Mostly cloudy
Up to 1" Possible Lakeside
High: 25
Wind: ENE 15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Low: 17

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 24
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Ch. Snow late
High: 29
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny
High: 30

TUESDAY: Afternoon snow
High: 31

