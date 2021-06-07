Increase in humidity, scattered showers in store for Monday

With more clouds, it's not going to be as hot today, but you'll feel an increase in humidity.

Skies are going to remain mostly cloudy and scattered showers and storms likely develop this afternoon.

Not everyone is going to see the needed rain, but you could easily pick up a quick half-inch of rain if you land under a downpour.

The chance for showers and storms should end shortly after sunset this evening.

If you don't pick up any rain today, you'll have a couple more chances tomorrow and Wednesday.

An east wind will create cooler near the lake conditions Tuesday through Thursday, but temperatures stay well above normal through the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Scattered Showers/Storms

High: 85

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 80 Lake 87 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 78 Lake 85 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78 Lake 85 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 86