Humid Wednesday with hit and miss showers

Most of the area picked up less than a quarter-inch of rain last night, and a few more showers and storms will be possible today.

Rainfall today will be very hit and miss with much of the day being dry. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures should rise into the 70s today. It's also a bit humid with dew points now in the 60s.

Warm and humid weather is here to stay. Highs the rest of the week and through the weekend should be around 80 or above each day.

It's also going to stay quite humid with dew points in the 60s to, at times, around 70. Saturday appears to be the warmest day with highs expected to be in the middle 80s. A cold front briefly cools us down late Sunday, but we quickly bounce back on Monday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & A Little Humid. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

High: 73

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

Low: 62

Wind: SSW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 78

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 81

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid

High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 83

