Hot weather continues into Monday, isolated showers possible

Hot weather continues Monday with highs in the low 90s.

Winds will be gusty at times and out of the west-southwest 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

Clouds will increase Monday, ahead of a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday night.

Isolated showers and a few more thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as another storm moves through. Highs will be cooler and in the mid 80s Tuesday and near 70 degrees for Wednesday. Sunny skies return Thursday before more rain next week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High: 93

Wind: WSW 15-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Few showers & poss. t-storm. Partly cloudyLow: 72Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. PM showers

High: 84

Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Iso. Showers. Poss. t-storm. Breezy

High: 70

Wind: N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 72

Wind: N 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. showers late

High: 77

