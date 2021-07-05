Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Hot weather continues into Monday, isolated showers possible

items.[0].videoTitle
Hot weather continues Monday with highs in the low 90s.
and last updated 2021-07-05 07:50:16-04

Hot weather continues Monday with highs in the low 90s.

Winds will be gusty at times and out of the west-southwest 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

Clouds will increase Monday, ahead of a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday night.

Isolated showers and a few more thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as another storm moves through. Highs will be cooler and in the mid 80s Tuesday and near 70 degrees for Wednesday. Sunny skies return Thursday before more rain next week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy
High: 93
Wind: WSW 15-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Few showers & poss. t-storm. Partly cloudyLow: 72Wind: W 10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. PM showers
High: 84
Wind: NW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Iso. Showers. Poss. t-storm. Breezy
High: 70
Wind: N 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 72
Wind: N 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. showers late
High: 77

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report a typo

    Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

    Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

    Report a typo

    Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.