Hot weather continues into Monday, isolated showers possible

Hot weather continues Monday with highs in the low 90s.
Winds will be gusty at times and out of the west-southwest 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.
Clouds will increase Monday, ahead of a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm Monday night.
Isolated showers and a few more thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday as another storm moves through. Highs will be cooler and in the mid 80s Tuesday and near 70 degrees for Wednesday. Sunny skies return Thursday before more rain next week.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy
High: 93
Wind: WSW 15-20 G30 mph
TONIGHT: Few showers & poss. t-storm. Partly cloudyLow: 72Wind: W 10 mph
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. PM showers
High: 84
Wind: NW 10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Iso. Showers. Poss. t-storm. Breezy
High: 70
Wind: N 10-15 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 72
Wind: N 10 mph
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. showers late
High: 77