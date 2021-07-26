Hot start to the week

Today will be one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Temperatures should reach the lower to middle 90s again by this afternoon. The humidity isn't too bad today but starts rising again tonight and into tomorrow. Skies will be mainly sunny today then partly cloudy overnight. Lows tonight only fall to around 70 degrees.

We'll have two more hot and humid days on Tuesday and Wednesday, then more refreshing air arrives Thursday.

There is a slight chance for storms and needed rain on Tuesday. Most of the storms will be tracking north of us over the next couple days. Our best chance for storms arrives Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 94

Wind: NW to SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Warm

Low: 73

Wind: Variable 5 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 91

WEDNESDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 91

THURSDAY: Ch. T-Storms Early. Bec. Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High: 80

FRIDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 80

