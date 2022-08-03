Hot and humid Wednesday with storms possible

We experienced a surge of warm and humid air overnight and you'll step outside to muggy conditions this morning. Even with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures should climb to around 90 today with a heat index near 100. The hot and humid conditions will eventually lead to thunderstorms later this morning as a cold front gets closer from the northwest. A few strong to severe storms are possible but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The cold front finally clears the area overnight. A slight chance for storms remains until the front passes around midnight. Much more comfortable conditions return Thursday and Friday, but heat builds again this weekend.

TODAY: M. Cloudy, breezy, hot, and humid. T-Storms Likely.

High: 91, Heat Index Near 100

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

Low: 68

Wind: SW to N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot

High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 92