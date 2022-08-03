Hot and humid Wednesday with storms possible

We experienced a surge of warm and humid air overnight and you'll step outside to muggy conditions this morning. Even with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures should climb to around 90 today with a heat index near 100. The hot and humid conditions will eventually lead to thunderstorms later this morning as a cold front gets closer from the northwest. A few strong to severe storms are possible but widespread severe weather is not expected.
The cold front finally clears the area overnight. A slight chance for storms remains until the front passes around midnight. Much more comfortable conditions return Thursday and Friday, but heat builds again this weekend.
TODAY: M. Cloudy, breezy, hot, and humid. T-Storms Likely.
High: 91, Heat Index Near 100
Wind: SW 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms
Low: 68
Wind: SW to N 10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot
High: 92
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 92