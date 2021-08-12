Watch
Hot and humid Thursday with slight chance of evening showers

The weekend will be cooler and sunny.
and last updated 2021-08-12 07:02:39-04

MILWAUKEE — We have one more hot day lined up for today.

Temperatures should climb to around 90 this afternoon and high humidity will make it feel like the middle 90s.

There is a slight chance of a final round of storms later this afternoon and early in the evening.

The overall severe threat is very low.

These storms will be ahead of a cold front.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air starts to work in overnight.

A beautiful stretch of weather sets up for the weekend. We'll have lots of sunshine Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with high temperatures around 80 degrees with low humidity.

The quiet stretch of weather should continue much of next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 90
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. T-Storms Early. Partly Cloudy
Low: 65
Wind: W to N 10 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High: 80

SATURDAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 83

MONDAY: MOslty Sunny
High: 81

