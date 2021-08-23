Hot and humid Monday with a slight chance of showers

A line of storms to our west should fizzle out or weaken significantly before reaching us, but we'll put in a slight chance for showers later this morning. After a refreshing Sunday, heat and humidity builds back today. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures should reach the middle 80s by this afternoon. Tonight will be muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

We'll have a better chance for showers and storms tomorrow, Wednesday, and again Thursday. We may reach the 90s on Wednesday with a heat index approaching 100. The heat should back off a bit for the end of the work week, but 90 is possible again this weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 86

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Muggy

Low: 71

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 92, Heat Index Near 100

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. T-Storms Likely

High: 84

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/T-Storms Likely

High: 84