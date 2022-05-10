Watch
Highs in the 80s today with chance for evening storms

Today's wind will be straight out of the south versus the southeast, which means warmth for everyone except for right along the lakeshore. We should make a run at 80 degrees in Milwaukee and middle 80s inland.
It'll be breezy but not as windy as yesterday. Today's wind will be straight out of the south versus the southeast, which means warmth for everyone except for right along the lakeshore. We should make a run at 80 degrees in Milwaukee and middle 80s inland. We're also watching the potential for strong thunderstorms to develop this evening. The best chance for storms will be between 6 and 10pm. Patchy fog may develop later tonight.

Temperatures briefly take a step back tomorrow with a breeze off of Lake Michigan. Warmth rebounds Thursday and Friday along with the potential for more thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm. T-Storms Likely Late
High: 80 MKE 84 Inland
Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: T-Storms Likely Early. Patchy Fog Late
Low: 55
Wind: S to E 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 70 MKE 81 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warm
High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms
High: 81

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm. Ch. T-Storms
High: 77

