Highs in the 80s today with chance for evening storms

It'll be breezy but not as windy as yesterday. Today's wind will be straight out of the south versus the southeast, which means warmth for everyone except for right along the lakeshore. We should make a run at 80 degrees in Milwaukee and middle 80s inland. We're also watching the potential for strong thunderstorms to develop this evening. The best chance for storms will be between 6 and 10pm. Patchy fog may develop later tonight.

Temperatures briefly take a step back tomorrow with a breeze off of Lake Michigan. Warmth rebounds Thursday and Friday along with the potential for more thunderstorms.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm. T-Storms Likely Late

High: 80 MKE 84 Inland

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: T-Storms Likely Early. Patchy Fog Late

Low: 55

Wind: S to E 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70 MKE 81 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warm

High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms

High: 81

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm. Ch. T-Storms

High: 77

