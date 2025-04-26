High pressure system brings drier weekend weather to Wisconsin, severe storms possible Monday

A high-pressure system moving into the Midwest is bringing a drier stretch of weather for the weekend, but severe storms could impact the region by Monday.

Early cloud cover will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon with a breezy northerly wind carrying a lake breeze to eastern communities. Temperatures will range from near 50 degrees at the lakefront to the mid to upper 50s inland.

As the high-pressure system shifts eastward, southerly winds will usher in more cloud cover. A few light sprinkles are possible across Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and evening, with temperatures ranging from the mid-50s at the lake to the mid-60s farther west.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a potential outbreak of severe weather across Minnesota and portions of western Wisconsin for Monday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible early Monday as warm air surges into the Badger State, though widespread severe weather is not expected with this initial activity.

As temperatures warm into the 70s, scattered showers and storms will develop across the upper Midwest. Long-range computer models suggest a line of strong and severe storms will move into Wisconsin late Monday into early Tuesday.

Any storms that develop Monday afternoon could produce all types of severe weather, with the highest risk areas being farther west. As these storms move eastward, they may evolve into a line of strong storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

A few lingering showers may persist early Tuesday morning with breezy conditions continuing through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s before dropping into the 40s by Wednesday morning. A milder stretch of weather is expected for the mid-week period.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny; Breezy & CoolHigh: 50 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Cool

Low: 37

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing cloud cover; Slight Chance Shower

High: 54 Lake 64 Inland

MONDAY: Chance AM Showers; Breezy & Warm; Chance PM Strong Storms

High: 72 Lake 78 Inland

TUESDAY: Chance Showers Early; Partly Sunny & Breezy

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.