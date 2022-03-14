Hello spring weather: Temps climb to near 50 degrees today

It sure looks like we've turned the page to a more early spring weather pattern. Even with more clouds, temperatures climb to near 50 degrees by lunchtime. A few light showers may develop after 8 p.m. this evening. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible overnight.
A surge of even warmer air is on the way Wednesday as we'll probably see our first 60s of the year! We take a step back to the 50s on St. Patrick's Day Thursday and rain may return Thursday night and into Friday.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild
High: 50
Wind: E to NW 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Showers
Low: 34
Wind: N 10 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 48 Lake 53 Inland
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Mild
High: 64
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain Late
High: 54
FRIDAY: Cloudy with Ch. Rain/Mix
High: 38