Gloomy St. Patrick's Day ahead with scattered showers expected

Clouds have returned this morning and soon we'll have some rain showers to deal with this Saint Patrick's Day. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon. The rain should be light with only 0.10" of an inch possible. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the day, but falling into the 40s later this afternoon as the wind shifts off of Lake Michigan.

A larger area of rain and snow, associated with a strong area of low pressure, moves in late tonight and into tomorrow. We may have a slushy morning commute tomorrow morning. The mix eventually changes over to just rain during most of Friday, then changes back over to a mix late Friday night and into Saturday. Only around 1" of snow accumulation is expected in Milwaukee, but a few inches is still possible northwest of Milwaukee Metro.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers, Mainly PM

High: 56

Wind: W to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Snow Late

Low: 35

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Rain/Snow to Just Rain

High: 37

SATURDAY: Rain/Snow Early. Up to 1" Total Snow MKE, 1-3" Northwest

High: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Nice

High: 55

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 46 Lake 55 Inland

