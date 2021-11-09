Gloomy skies and a chance of sprinkles

Watch
It will be a gloomy and cloudy day. Temperatures will hover in the 50's with a slight chance of sprinkles.
and last updated 2021-11-09 06:30:24-05

Clouds have rolled in overnight, and we'll have mostly cloudy skies through the day. A few sprinkles will also be possible. The combination of clouds and a northeast breeze knocks down our temperatures by about ten degrees today with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Skies clear out tonight with lows ranging from around 40 lakeside to the middle 30s inland.

A stronger late fall storm system moves in on Thursday. Rain and wind is likely by Thursday afternoon. A half inch to an inch of rain is possible. Cold Canadian air quickly rushes in behind this system on Friday. Scattered rain and snow showers will be possible as temperatures drop into the 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Sprinkles
High: 57
Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 40 Lake 35 Inland
Wind: N 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 57

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Windy With Rain
High: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Colder. Ch. Rain and Snow Showers
High: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Cold

