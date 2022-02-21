Freezing rain tonight, winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin

*****A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 5PM TODAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, WASHINGTON, OZAUKEE, SHEBOYGAN, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES****

*****A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 11 PM TODAY UNTIL 6PM TUESDAY FOR MILWAUKEE, RACINE, KENOSHA, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES******

After a windy but warm and sunny Sunday, clouds have spread across the state this morning. A little bit of drizzle is possible today, but the temperature should remain slightly above freezing. A round of heavier showers moves in this evening as temperatures also fall below freezing. The freezing rain will make roads slippery and travel dangerous. Freezing drizzle continues into tomorrow morning, then another round of freezing rain showers is likely by midday tomorrow. Some sleet may also mix in. Up to 0.25 of total freezing rain is expected.

Quiet weather returns Wednesday, then a round of light snow is possible Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly leading into the weekend with highs in the 20s.

TODAY: Cloudy with Ch. Drizzle/Freezing Drizzle

High: 37

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Freezing Rain Likely

Low: 30

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Freezing Rain/Sleet Likely. Up to .25" Total Freezing Rain

High: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 33

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Chance Light Snow

High: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 25

