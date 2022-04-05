Foggy Tuesday morning, rain returns tonight

Fog likely develops this morning, especially near Lake Michigan. The fog should dissipate by midday, but skies remain cloudy throughout the day. An east breeze off of the lake will keep temperatures cool. Highs today will range from the lower 40s right along the lake to lower 50s inland.

The next round of rain is on the way tonight. Showers will be possible by 7 p.m. then widespread rain is likely by midnight. The moves out by the time most of you get going Wednesday morning. The majority of the area probably picks up between 0.25" and 0.50" of rain. Chilly temperatures and scattered rain and snow showers linger for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Ch. Morning Fog. Cloudy and Cool

High: 45 Lake 52 Inland

Wind: E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Likely. 0.25" to 0.50" Rain

Low: 43

Wind: E to SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy. Ch. PM Showers

High: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain and Snow Showers

High: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Rain and Snow Showers

High: 43

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48