Foggy morning and humid day ahead

MILWAUKEE — Fog developed overnight and will hang around through the morning commute.

Skies become partly cloudy today and there will be another very small chance of a pop-up shower again this afternoon.

Highs today should reach the middle 80s, but a few spots may reach 90 well inland.

The humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable.

Unfortunately, high humidity hangs around the rest of the week. We should have a completely dry and sunny day on Friday, then it still looks like a chance for showers and storms Saturday afternoon.

We get one nice and refreshing day on Sunday, before the heat and humidity builds again next Monday.

THURSDAY: Morning Fog. Partly Cloudy, warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 85

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Muggy. Patchy Fog.

Low: 71

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid

High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 86

SUNDAY: Sunny and Nice

High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid. Ch. Showers and T-Storms

High: 88

