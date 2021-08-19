Foggy morning and humid day ahead

MILWAUKEE — Fog developed overnight and will hang around through the morning commute.
Skies become partly cloudy today and there will be another very small chance of a pop-up shower again this afternoon.
Highs today should reach the middle 80s, but a few spots may reach 90 well inland.
The humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable.
Unfortunately, high humidity hangs around the rest of the week. We should have a completely dry and sunny day on Friday, then it still looks like a chance for showers and storms Saturday afternoon.
We get one nice and refreshing day on Sunday, before the heat and humidity builds again next Monday.
THURSDAY: Morning Fog. Partly Cloudy, warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 85
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Muggy. Patchy Fog.
Low: 71
Wind: Calm
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid
High: 86
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms
High: 86
SUNDAY: Sunny and Nice
High: 78
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm, and Humid. Ch. Showers and T-Storms
High: 88