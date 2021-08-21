Few showers and thunderstorms Saturday

MILWAUKEE — A decaying cold front will bring a few showers and t-storms Saturday.

Timing will be late morning through the late afternoon, with very spotty coverage. Although rainfall might not be much, this front will bring cooler and drier air in for Saturday night and Sunday.

Saturday will still be humid with dewpoints near 70° and air temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Rain is just off to our west and really falling apart. However, we'll still have a good chance for a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm this afternoon. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/cldTICcjhn — Marisa Woloszyn (@MarisaWoloszyn) August 21, 2021

After the front, dewpoints will drop to near 60°, with air temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s overnight before climbing into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately the refreshing weather lasts for one day, as humidity climbs again Monday and continue the first few days next week.

We'll have a slight chance for showers Monday, but a better chance comes Tuesday for showers and isolated t-storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Iso. showers & t-storms

High: 86

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 65

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny, less humid

High: 78

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms

High: 83

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance

High: 85

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

