Few showers and thunderstorms Saturday

It will be hot and humid Saturday with chances of thunderstorms and showers.
and last updated 2021-08-21 09:29:36-04

MILWAUKEE — A decaying cold front will bring a few showers and t-storms Saturday.

Timing will be late morning through the late afternoon, with very spotty coverage. Although rainfall might not be much, this front will bring cooler and drier air in for Saturday night and Sunday.

Saturday will still be humid with dewpoints near 70° and air temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

After the front, dewpoints will drop to near 60°, with air temperatures falling into the low to mid 60s overnight before climbing into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately the refreshing weather lasts for one day, as humidity climbs again Monday and continue the first few days next week.

We'll have a slight chance for showers Monday, but a better chance comes Tuesday for showers and isolated t-storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Iso. showers & t-storms
High: 86
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 65
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny, less humid
High: 78
Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance
High: 85
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered showers & t-storms
High: 83
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance
High: 85
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

