Fairly cloudy weekend with a few chances for showers

Mild weather from the week's end will continue into the weekend. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday withs highs in the upper 50s by the early afternoon. A weak cold front will bring a few showers between 4-6 p.m., with rainfall less than 0.10". Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 30s by Sunday morning. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Sunday, with a few showers possible late in the day as a weak warm front lifts through. Highs will be in the mid 40s towards the lake front, and low 30s inland.

Winds will pick up Monday and be out of the southeast 15-20 mph, with gusts 25 mph. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s in the afternoon. Warmer temperatures are on the way for Tuesday as southwest winds 10-15 mph bump highs into the mid 70s across the area. We'll have a chance for thunderstorms late Tuesday, mainly after 6 p.m., as the atmosphere becomes a bit more unstable. Showers continue Wednesday, with highs back into the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers in the evening

High: 58

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy

Low: 35

Wind: NW 10-15 G25 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, few showers in the evening

High: 44 Lakefront...51 Inland

Wind: N/NE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Becoming sunny, breezy

High: 61 Lakefront...70 Inland

Wind: SE 15-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Isolated t'storms late

High: 75

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers

High: 58 Lakefront...65 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph